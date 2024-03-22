House Passes $1.2-Trln Spending Package Hours Before Shutdown Deadline

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 22 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives passed a massive spending package on Friday to fully fund the government through September, sending it to the Senate ahead of a midnight deadline to avert a partial shutdown.

The House approved the $1.2 trillion package, which was unveiled early Thursday, in a vote of 286 to 134. The package wraps six spending bills into one to fund about three-quarters of the government until the end of the fiscal year. Another package funding the rest of the government cleared Congress two weeks ago.

The bill was aimed at funding the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Education, Health & Human Services, and the legislative branch.

Both Republican and Democratic negotiators walked away declaring victory on striking the deal. (end)

rsr







MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108011910