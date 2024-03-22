UN Relief Chief Calls Ceasefire Now

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 22 (KUNA) -- UN relief Chief Martin Griffiths accused on Friday the Israeli occupation for hindering the arrival and delivery of aid to those in desperate need in Gaza.

In a statement on the X platform, Griffiths said "we need Israel to lift all impediments to aid."

"We need a ceasefire now," Griffiths called.

"Limit to aid distribution within Gaza are set by those who block the movements of convoys meant to feed tens of thousands of critically hungry people."

Griffiths added, "They are set by those who denied the access of every fifth humanitarian mission to northern Gaza in the first half of March."

"They are set by those who block the entry of lifesaving supplies for hospitals and water purification," Griffiths said. (end)

ast







MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108011909