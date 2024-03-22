Kuwait Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted a commercial complex in the Russian capital, Moscow, leaving dozens dead and injured.

In a statement, the ministry, while emphasizing the State of Kuwait's condemnation of this terrorist act and its rejection of violence in all its forms, calls on the international community to stand up to these terrorist acts that target civilians.

The State of Kuwait extends its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Russian Federation, government and people, and wished a speedy recovery to all injured in this attack. (end)

