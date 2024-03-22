GCC Chief Condemns Attack In Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 22 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed on Friday his strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident in the Russian capital, Moscow.

In a press statement, the Secretary-General affirmed the Gulf Cooperation Council's firm position in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability in any region of the world.

Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the Russian government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims of this tragic accident, wishing a speedy recovery for all those injured.

Earlier, Russian media reported that gunmen stormed the ground floor of a center that included a concert hall and opened fire inside after throwing hand grenades and incendiary bombs, resulting in at least 40 deaths and about 100 injuries. (end)

