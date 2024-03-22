(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fed Speaks, Canada Inflation on Lineup Next Week

Shortened Week Due to Easter Holiday

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

New home sales (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) (Q4) EPS of $3.49, compared to $2.38 in the prior-year quarter.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) (Q4) EPS for loss of 55 cents, compared to loss of 56 in the prior-year quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. NASDAQ:(SLRX) (Q4) EPS for loss of $1.01, compared to loss of $2.83 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Nova Cannabis Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of four cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Anaergia Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 18 cents, compared to loss of 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (Feb.)

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Jan.)

Consumer confidence (March)

Featured Earnings

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (Q4) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) (Q1) EPS of 92 cents, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 97 cents, compared to loss of 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 24 cents, compared to loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Farmers Edge Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 22 cents, compared to loss of 43 cents the prior-year quarter.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 23 cents, compared to a loss of two cents the prior-year quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) (Q3) EPS of $3.56, compared to $3.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q3) EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.29 in the prior-year quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) (Q1) EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Endeavour Mining plc (T) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) (Q4) EPS of one dollar, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Loop Energy Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 15 cents, compared to loss of 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Mar. 23)

GDP (2nd revision) (Q1)

Pending home sales (Feb.)

Consumer sentiment (final)

Featured Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) (Q2) EPS of 84 cents, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM) (Q2) EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) (Q4) EPS of $1.96, compared to $2.28 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Jan.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer increased by 31,600 (+0.2%) in December. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 223,500 (+1.3%) in December 2023.

Gross Domestic Product (Jan.) Real GDP was essentially unchanged in December, following two months of growth, despite 14 of 20 sectors increasing in the month.

Featured Earnings

Aimia Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

BRP Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.62, compared to $3.06 in the prior-year quarter.

The Westaim Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for 51 cents, compared to $1.05 in the prior-year quarter.

Nano One Materials Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of seven cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Feb.)

Personal income (nominal) (Feb.)

Personal spending (nominal)

Markets will be closed for Good Friday.

Canada

Markets will be closed for Good Friday.







