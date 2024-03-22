J&K HC Quashes 4 PSA Detention Orders

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed detention orders under Public Safety Act against four detainees and ordered their immediate release from preventive detention if not needed in any other case.
A bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed detention order (no/PSA of 2022 dated 27.06.2022), passed by District Magistrate Kupwara against Rashid Habib Zargar of Tikker Kupwara, detention order (No.20/ DMS/PSA/2022 dated 08.04.2022), passed by District Magistrate, Kulgam against Amir Ahmad Rather of Ashmuji Kulgam, detention orders (No/ PSA/17/2023 dated 08.03.2023 and No/PSA/83/2022 dated 30.08.2022 respectively), passed by District Magistrate Srinagar against Danish Bashir Dar of Shah Colony, Parimpora Srinagar, and Suhail Shabir Ganie alias Imran of Chattergam, Nowgam. In all these petitions, the court directed authorities to release them forthwith provided they are not required in any other case.
