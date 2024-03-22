Weather In Kashmir Valley Improves After 36-Hour Wet Spell

The 36-hour wet spell under the influence of Western Disturbance ended on Friday. However under its influence, several higher reaches of north Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains of Kashmir during the period.

According to weathermen, the weather is expected to remain dry during the next few days.

Upto March 26 from tomorrow, there is a possibility of generally dry weather conditions with brief cloudiness as well, Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said.

On March 27, he said that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain and snow at few places, adding that from March 28 to 31, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with intermittent light rain and snow at many places.

The MeT department has also issued an advisory, advising the farmers to resume farm operations after March 23.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 9.7mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m.

He said Qazigund received 3.4mm, Pahalgam 16, Kupwara 9.2mm, Kokernag 2.9mm, Jammu 0.1mm, Banihal 9.0mm, Batote 10mm, Katra 3.4mm and Kathua 2.6mm while Gulmarg recorded 1.5cms snowfall during the time.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 8.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.7°C and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 8.7°C and Bhaderwah 8.0°C, he said.

