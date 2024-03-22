Floki Sets Next Groundbreaking Roadmap Goals

(MENAFN- Pressat) Floki Sets Next Roadmap Goals with a Sharp Focus on Utility and Strengthening Community Ties

22 March 2023: Floki has articulated a clear objective - to become the most popular and most widely used cryptocurrency in the world.

To realize this vision, Floki plans to capitalize on a combination of its meme-friendly allure, vibrant community and partnerships, and strong emphasis on utility.

The team behind Floki has outlined a series of strategic initiatives that are designed to expand utility and enhance user experience.

Phase 1 - Strengthening Foundations in DeFi

The first phase focuses on integrating Floki with Venus, a leading lending protocol on the BNB chain. A successful integration into Venus's Core Pool would provide Floki holders with access to deeper liquidity pools and the ability to borrow a wider range of assets using FLOKI as collateral.

Phase 1 also sees the introduction of Floki Debit Cards and the launch of the 'University of Floki' crypto education platform, which will provide resources and courses to the community at no cost.

Phase 2 - Trading Innovation and Fintech Synergy

The roadmap moves forward by launching the Floki Trading Bot, a cross-chain trading tool that will be available through Telegram and Discord. The trading bot will incentivize platform use by contributing to token value through fees that support the purchase and burning of FLOKI tokens.

Further, Phase 2 will roll out Floki Domain Names and a Decentralized Website Service, allowing users to brand their online presence with .floki domain names. Notably, the phase includes collaboration with a fintech partner to introduce Floki-powered Bank Accounts across multiple regions, enhancing the project's reach to the unbanked population.

Phase 3 - Education Expansion and Staking Solutions

Enhancing Floki's educational offerings, the 'University of Floki V2' will arrive in Phase 3 with advanced features, premium courses, and a referral system. Additionally, the FlokiFi Locker V3 will be released, and the ground-breaking Staking-as-a-Service platform will be introduced, offering staking solutions powered by the FLOKI token for other projects.

Phase 4 - Gaming Milestones and International Expansion

Phase 4 will kick-start with the launch of the Valhalla mainnet, a PlayToEarn metaverse game integrating blockchain gaming mechanics, upgradeable NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and an expansive open world. Alongside the global version, a Chinese-specific Valhalla mainnet is set to capture the attention of gamers in China's vast gaming market.