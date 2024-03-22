Caribbean Datacenter Association To Accelerate Digital Transformation In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – The Caribbean Datacenter Association, (CDA) a groundbreaking initiative aimed at accelerating digital transformation in the Caribbean held its inaugural event on 13-14 March 2024.

By unifying operators, sharing resources, and making technology accessible to more users across the Caribbean region, the CDA promises to revolutionize the digital landscape in the Caribbean, driving economic growth and empowering communities.

CDA brings together key stakeholders from the region's technology industry, including leading-edge operators, government bodies, and industry experts. By fostering collaboration and strategic partnerships, the association aims to create a unified platform for advancing digital transformation across the Caribbean.

With the increasing demand for digital services and the need for improved connectivity, the Caribbean Datacenter Association will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and progress. By pooling resources and expertise, the association will ensure that cutting-edge technologies and solutions are accessible to all citizens, regardless of their location or economic background.

As host of the inaugural event, the prime minister of Curaçao, Gilmar 'Pik' Pisas, officially opened the conference and stated:

“By creating this cluster of connected datacentres, CDA members will facilitate the establishment of a consolidated and sustainable platform on which the region can build its digital economy.”

Other ministers in attendance included:



Minister Stephenson King – Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development, and Urban Renewal, Saint Lucia;

Veronica Dorsette-Hector- Honourable Parliamentary Secretary, Montserrat;

Devindra Ramnarine- Digital Transformation Advisor, Ministry of Digital Transformation, Trinidad & Tobago; Minister Hassel Bacchus – Minister of Digital Transformation, Trinidad & Tobago.

The establishment of the Caribbean Datacenter Association marks a significant milestone in a journey towards a digitally empowered Caribbean, overcoming barriers, leveraging collective strengths, and driving sustainable regional growth through collaboration.

This strategic partnership between industry leaders and government bodies will accelerate digital transformation and create new opportunities for governments, businesses, and individuals. The Caribbean Datacenter Association will catalyse job creation, innovation, and economic development, positioning the Caribbean as a leading technology and digital innovation hub.

The Caribbean Datacenter Association is committed to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship in line with its corporate social responsibility. By advising its members to adopt green technologies and sustainable practices, the association aims to enable its members to minimize their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future for the Caribbean.

