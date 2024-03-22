(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States faced vetoes from Russia and China at the United Nations over its immediate ceasefire proposal in Gaza.



This marked a departure from the U.S.'s prior reluctance to endorse ceasefire initiatives.



Russia criticized the lack of clear peace terms and immediate ceasefire conditions in the U.S. proposal, suggesting misinformation by U.S. representatives.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the resolution aimed to quickly protect civilians, deliver essential aid, and reduce suffering by advocating for a durable ceasefire and the release of hostages.



Critics, including Russia, pointed out the resolution's indirect call for a ceasefire, hinting at a conditional ceasefire dependent on hostage release, signaling a shift rather than a policy change.



Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, expressed dissatisfaction, ready to veto any resolution not demanding an immediate ceasefire.







Meanwhile, an alternative resolution for an immediate ceasefire was discussed but not voted on.



The U.S. claimed its proposal had enough Security Council support to pass if any of the five permanent members did not cast a veto.



The U.S. sought to demonstrate leadership and reduce perceptions of isolation, particularly regarding its support for Israel .



The resolution aimed to improve humanitarian aid access and opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians without directly criticizing Israel.



It also approached marking the UN's first collective censure of Hamas, advocating for financial restrictions.

The resolution avoided three contentious areas:







cooperation with UNRWA's neutrality,



investigations without requiring immediate reimbursement,

the future governance of Gaza, and the adherence to international humanitarian law.



Investigations won't need immediate reimbursement. The future governance of Gaza remains undecided. Compliance with international humanitarian law is also unclear.If the U.S. resolution fails, France's UN Ambassador, Nicolas de Rivière, said a Ramadan ceasefire proposal from non-permanent members might be next.This underscores the critical need for ceasefire and talks.