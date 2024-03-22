Paraguay’S Legal Battle Against Crypto Energy Theft

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay has unveiled a plan involving the Public Ministry and Judicial Power to halt unauthorized Bitcoin mining that threatens its electrical grid's quality and stability.



The country, known for significant bitcoin mining due to affordable renewable energy, faces electrical strain from the rise of illicit mines.



From 2019 to 2024, there have been 60 complaints regarding illegal operations, which are either under investigation or have already seen seizures.



Moreover, in 2023 alone, there were 43 interventions and shutdowns of illegal mining networks.



The terminated operations last year consumed 90 MW of power, four times the demand of Villarrica, a city with over 70,000 residents







The National Electricity Administration (ANDE) has identified these activities as risks to Paraguay's energy stability, especially in Alto Paraná.



The government speeds up legal cases against violators to ensure justice and protect electrical resources.



Paraguay commits to using its renewable energy for eco-friendly crypto mining. It utilizes excess power from the Itaipu Dam for mining, promoting sustainable practices.



This strategy fights illegal mining and makes Paraguay a model for eco-conscious crypto mining.

Background

This action does not endanger Paraguay's standing as a crypto mining haven; on the contrary, it underlines its importance.



Paraguay is enhancing its attractiveness as a responsible and stable destination for crypto mining by addressing illegal mining and emphasizing sustainable practices.



The commitment to leveraging renewable energy sources for eco-friendly mining further positions Paraguay as a forward-thinking leader in the global crypto-mining industry.



These measures ensure long-term energy stability and uphold Paraguay's reputation, making it an even more appealing location for investors and miners who prioritize sustainability and legal compliance.







MENAFN22032024007421016031ID1108011880