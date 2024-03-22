Venezuela Enacts Law To Establish New Province In Disputed Territory With Guyana

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, Venezuela's lawmakers allied with President Maduro passed a law to form a new state on land integrated into Guyana for generations.



This legislative move underscores Maduro's assertion of Venezuela's governance over the vast 160,000 square kilometers Esequibo region amidst unresolved international legal battles.



Importantly, this initiative presently has no direct effect on the ground.



Following diplomatic discussions in December, leaders from Venezuela and Guyana agreed on a peaceful approach and promised to prevent any escalation of the dispute.



However, Venezuela's government has openly dismissed the International Court of Justice' authority over this matter.



They argue that a December plebiscite endorsing the inception of this new state legitimizes their claim to Esequibo and sanctions potential oil exploration activities there.



The December referendum saw participation from over 10 million Venezuelans, although the tally of votes remains undisclosed.



Notably, Reuters reported minimal voter presence at polling stations on the day of the vote.







Guyana, for its part, firmly states that its territorial boundaries are indisputable and pledges to safeguard its sovereignty.



The enactment of the Guayana Esequiba state will be official and published in the Official Gazette.



The legislation delineates the new state's borders, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean in the north to Brazil in the south.



It is bordered by Guyana on the east and Venezuelan states on the west.

Tumeremo designated as the interim capital

Tumeremo, located in the Bolivar state, is designated as the interim capital until a mutually agreeable resolution to the territorial dispute with Guyana is achieved.



Amidst notable oil and gas discoveries and internal political dynamics, particularly



in anticipation of forthcoming elections, Venezuela has revitalized its territorial and maritime claims.



This development signifies Venezuela's ongoing commitment to assert its claims, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the region.

