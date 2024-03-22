Palestinian Gunman Killed, 7 Israelis Injured In West Bank Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, March 23 (IANS) A Palestinian militant opened fire on an Israeli vehicle in the West Bank, sparking an hours-long gunfight that ended with the Palestinian being killed by an Israeli helicopter strike, according to military and medical sources.

The Palestinian fired at a minibus near the Dolev Jewish settlement in the early Friday morning hours, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), noting that subsequently the Israeli troops began a pursuit of the Palestinian assailant, during which they came under fire several times throughout the morning.

According to the IDF, it launched an assault helicopter and drones during the manhunt, Xinhua news agency reported.

Palestinian media aired footage of the Israeli helicopter striking during the fighting.

Israeli media said the Palestinian was killed and at least seven Israelis were injured during the clash, two of whom were seriously wounded and one was in critical condition.

Since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last week, Israeli security personnel in Jerusalem and the West Bank have been on high alert.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been escalating due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023.