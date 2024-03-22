Kandahar Attack Triggers National And International Reactions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The explosion outside the Kabul Bank office in Kandahar province on Thursday has led to both domestic and international reactions, resulting in three deaths and 12 injuries.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, has vehemently denounced the suicide attack in Kandahar.

“The United States condemns the senseless terrorist attacks in Kandahar and Kabul earlier today [Thursday] that claimed innocent civilian lives during the holy month of Ramadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those lost,” West said in a post on social media platform X.

The US Embassy for Afghanistan, now based in Qatar, also condemned the explosion, labeling it as“cowardly.

“We condemn all acts of terror, whether they occur in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul or outside New Kabul Bank in Kandahar, as cowardly acts. My sympathies are with the families of the victims. Afghans should be able to observe Ramadan peacefully & without fear,” said Karen Decker, US Chargé d'Affaires for Kabul based in Qatar.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack in Kandahar province yesterday.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the Thursday attack in Kandahar province.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country rejects violence or terrorism for any reason.

The United Arab Emirates labeled the attack in Kandahar Thursday as“criminal”. It stated,“It rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in violation of international laws.”

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack“terrorism.” It stated that the country continues to support the people of Afghanistan against any form of“violence, terrorism, and extremism.”

Hamid Karzai, the former President of Afghanistan, also referred to the events in Kandahar Thursday as“un-Islamic and inhumane acts” and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Additionally, Abdullah Abdullah, the former Chief Executive of the High Council for National Reconciliation, also denounced attacks in which civilians were killed and injured as“criminal acts contrary to all laws and principles.”

It is worth mentioning that in the attack on Thursday in Kandahar province, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, according to the officials, three people were killed and 12 others were injured, while the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar said that 21 people were killed and another 50 were injured in the attack.

