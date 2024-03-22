Epson Joins Earth Hour 2024 In Support Of Global Environmental Action

(MENAFN- Mid-East) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates– Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724,“Epson”) has been confirmed as the first-ever international corporate partner of Earth Hour. Known for its“lights off” moment, Earth Hour is a worldwide environmental movement that aims to raise awareness of nature loss and the climate crisis. By becoming the international corporate partner of Earth Hour 2024, which will take place this year at 8:30 PM local time on March 23 around the world, Epson aims to inspire millions of people to join the movement and take energy-saving action for the benefit of the planet.

Earth Hour was started by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) in 2007 as an event to show collective support for the planet through the symbolic action of people turning off their lights for an hour around the world at the end of March every year. Since then, it has grown to become the world's largest grassroots environmental movement inspiring people in more than 190 countries and territories to take action for our one shared home. In 2023, Earth Hour achieved more than 410,000 hours pledged on its“Hour Bank,” an online counter of positive actions for our planet.

Major landmarks in the UAE switched off lights for Earth Hour last year including the iconic Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, along with Expo 2020 Dubai's Sustainability Pavilion, Legoland, and The Green Planet, plus residential properties across Bluewaters Island, City Walk, Al Khail Gate, Shorouq, Ghoroob and Layan. Dubai International Airport also turned off all non-essential lights. In Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Mall, the National Rehabilitation Centre and hotels on Sir Bani Yas Island all took part.

For Earth Hour 2024, Epson and Earth Hour are encouraging people to take simple energy-saving actions on the global Hour Bank – easily accessible on both Epson and Earth Hour websites. Epson is activating its global network of sales companies to help raise awareness of the simple energy-saving actions, available in over 26 languages, throughout their respective countries and regions. In addition, on the day of Earth Hour on 23 March, Epson is a key partner for Earth Hour events in Singapore (Wisma Atria Shopping Mall) and Japan (LalaPort Toyosu in Tokyo). (Check the dedicated site for details.)

Epson has committed to becoming carbon negative and eliminating the use of non-renewable underground resources in its Environmental Vision 2050. To these ends, the company is undertaking a series of initiatives, including transitioning to 100% renewable electricity at all Group sites worldwide1 at the end of 2023. Epson is also dedicated to creating products and services that consume less electricity and reduce the environmental burden.

Epson global president Yasunori Ogawa said,“Epson is proud to be the first International Corporate Partner for Earth Hour. Since our founding, we have had a strong commitment to coexisting with the community and to ongoing activities aimed at preserving the natural environment. While fulfilling our mission as a company, we also believe in the importance of everyone joining to take action. Even small actions can make a big difference if enough people participate. Through this partnership, we hope to expand understanding and empathy for environmental activities and provide an opportunity for as many people as possible to act.”

“Our partnership with Epson exemplifies a collaborative approach when it comes to this year's Earth Hour,” says Yves Calmette, Senior Director, Brand and Network Communications, for Earth Hour International.“Together we can unleash the power of collective action – but we need everyone's involvement to make it the Biggest Hour for Earth yet. We want Earth Hour to be a moment of celebration for our one shared home – our planet. Earth Hour isn't just about acknowledging the problem, it's about celebrating the solutions. It is our beacon of hope, so that we can build a brighter, more sustainable future for all,” adds Calmette.

About Earth Hour:

Earth Hour is WWF's flagship global environmental movement. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 190 countries and territories to take tangible environmental action. Historically, Earth Hour has focused on the climate crisis, but more recently, Earth Hour has strived to also bring the pressing issue of nature loss to the fore. The aim is to create an unstoppable movement for nature, as it did when the world came together to tackle climate change. The movement recognizes the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet's most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to drive change.

About Epson:

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

About Epson Middle East:

Epson Middle East oversees Epson's operations in the Middle East markets, in close coordination with Epson Europe. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen, ensuring the availability of its wide, technologically-advanced product range to businesses and consumers in the region.