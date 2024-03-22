Ma Hawa Celebrates Spirit Of Giving This Ramadan

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The brand works with strategic partners, such as the Emirates Red Crescent, to donate sustainable drinking water bottles across the UAE.

Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, is celebrating this Ramadan with a series of initiatives aimed at supporting the community and promoting sustainable hydration practices.

A pioneering water-from-air technology company committed to the UAE's sustainability goals and the efforts under the Mohammed bin Zayed Water initiative, Ma Hawa is working with its strategic partners to ensure various communities stay hydrated throughout the month of Ramadan. The company is distributing 30,000 eco-friendly water bottles through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC). These bottles, filled with pure drinking water harvested directly from the air using Ma Hawa's innovative Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) technology, will be distributed by the ERC team across the UAE.

Furthermore, Ma Hawa has pledged to deploy number of innovative AWG machines at numerous mosques across the country, continuing its mission to provide sustainable and reliable sources of clean drinking water for worshippers during Ramadan and beyond.

Commenting on the initiatives, Amro Asmael, Head of Marketing at Ma Hawa, said:“We are humbled to play a role in supporting the community and promoting sustainable hydration practices this Ramadan. Our efforts align with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Water Initiative that aims to address water security through innovative solutions to build a brighter future for future generations.”

Ma Hawa's revolutionary technology transforms atmospheric humidity into refreshing water of the highest quality, providing an endless, eco-friendly, and resilient source of hydration. The company offers solutions that can provide drinking water to homes, commercial facilities, and even towns. It is hugely invested in building awareness among people so they embrace AWG innovations.

As a part of its awareness initiatives, Ma Hawa has set up water stations at various F&B outlets, including Nai Restaurant located at the Kempinski Central Avenue, and will be distributing iftar boxes with MaHawa bottled waters at traffic lights before iftar times.

About Ma Hawa:

Ma Hawa is the UAE's first premium drinking water brand to offer clean, renewable water extracted from the air using cutting-edge technology. Launched in the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability”, Ma Hawa is an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, based in Abu Dhabi. Ma Hawa is committed to the 'Make in the Emirates' initiative and manufactures its bottle-less water dispensers and bottles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.