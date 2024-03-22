HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak: Strengthen Water Security Is Crucial To Fostering Stability And Supporting Social And Economic Prosperity Globally

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasized that strengthen water security is crucial for fostering stability and supporting social and economic prosperity globally.

On World Water Day, Her Excellency said:“Water is the fundamental element of life, enabling human societies to stabilize, develop civilizations, and achieve prosperity. Water is the most valuable resource on our planet; it serves as a vital link between humans, food, nature, and climate. However, today, we face significant challenges due to the scarcity of water. It is predicted that half of the world's population will reside in regions with a shortage of water by as early as 2025. Therefore, this year's World Water Day theme, 'Water for Peace', highlights the urgent need to promptly find sustainable solutions to water-related issues in the most affected areas to ensure global stability.”

HE Dr. Al Dahak added,“The UAE recognizes the significant global challenge of water scarcity. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is making significant efforts to find sustainable solutions to provide fresh water for all, particularly in the most affected areas. His Highness's pivotal role in advancing global cooperation in this area is noteworthy. The recently launched Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative is a testament to the efforts of His Highness not only to find solutions to water crises worldwide but also to promote peace and stability for all of humanity.”

HE concluded,“At MOCCAE, we are committed to using more sustainable methods for water usage, especially with modern agricultural technology. We believe that water abundance and sustainability are key to further enhancing development and prosperity in the UAE. Community engagement is integral to our approach, recognizing that individuals are central to our efforts, as water is not only fundamental to human life but also a cornerstone for securing a sustainable future.”