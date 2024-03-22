(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – The United Kingdom voted yes on March 22, 2024, as per the explanation of vote by ambassador Barbara Woodward at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

The text presented at the UN Security Council reads:

“We voted yes on the need for an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians, allow humanitarian aid in and alleviate suffering. We voted yes on the call for international humanitarian law to be upheld. For the release of hostages. To reject forced displacement. And to urge against a ground offensive into Rafah.

President, Palestinians are facing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis which will not improve until more aid can get into Gaza.

So, we are deeply disappointed that Russia and China were unable to support this Council to clearly and unequivocally state the need for an immediate and sustained ceasefire to that end. Through this resolution the Security Council would have rightly, and for the first time, unequivocally condemned Hamas' terrorist attacks.

We are disappointed that the Council was not able to send this important message, due to the vetoes cast by Russia and China. We welcome the patient and constructive consultation by the United States on this text.

“For our part, we will continue to do everything we can to get aid into Gaza, as quickly as possible, by land, sea, and air. But an immediate stop in the fighting is the only way to get the aid into Gaza that is so desperately needed and make progress towards a permanent, sustainable ceasefire.”

The post UK voted yes on the need for an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza appeared first on Caribbean News Global .