(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Central Bank of Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – “How to Achieve Inclusive and Sustainable Growth for Barbados in the Medium to Long Term” will be the focus of the Central Bank of Barbados' 2024 Caribbean Economic Forum, which takes place on Tuesday, March 26 at 8:03 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on the Bank's Facebook page and YouTube channels as well as broadcast on CBC TV8.

“Having fully recovered from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to build on that growth and do so in a way that is lasting and that benefits all Barbadians,” said Novaline Brewster, Director of Communications, Information, and Outreach at the Central Bank.“To help us lay out a plan for this, we've assembled a panel that can both outline the economic policies that will be most effective in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth and articulate how businesses, which drive economic growth , can use them to make it a reality.”

That panel comprises current Central Bank of Barbados Governor, Dr. Kevin Greenidge ; former Governor Winston Cox , who is also the Bank's 2024 Distinguished Visiting Fellow ; and Dr. Trisha Tannis, Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association. The host is veteran journalist David Ellis.

“This will be the lone Caribbean Economic Forum for 2024,” revealed Brewster,“so we have chosen a topic that is on the minds of all Barbadians.





The post The 2024 Caribbean Economic Forum to explore paths to inclusive and sustainable growth appeared first on Caribbean News Global .