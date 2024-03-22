(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Okoye Henry

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – There's a creative force in St. Ann making waves in the education sector, one art project at a time. Gawayne James, affectionately known as the Cardboard Master, has embarked on a mission to assist students with school projects, particularly in 3D art, sparking creativity and igniting a love for learning in young minds.

James' journey into this unique craft was unexpected. For 18 years, he worked his way up in the hotel industry to become a seasoned entertainment manager. However, a serious illness derailed his career and redirected him back home to the cool Farm Town district in the parish. During this time, James discovered his talent for creating art from cardboard, a talent that would soon become his passion and full-time profession.

“I started little businesses here and there, but afterwards I discovered that I had a passion for making stuff from cardboard. I grew up enjoying art, painting and all these things, but I didn't know I could make stuff from cardboard. So, after a point in time, my son got some homework from school and I decided I was going to make the project,” James told JIS News.“However, after creating the project, I realised that this was really good and posted it on my WhatsApp status and persons started to comment on it. I then said to myself, you know what? Maybe I can try this. Others were also influencing me to give it a try, and that's how it started.”

James' first official client was a mother seeking a unique outfit for her daughter's pageant. This marked the beginning of a journey in 2022, filled with creativity and joy.

“At first, I was a bit nervous and questioned myself if I could really do this. Afterwards, I said, let's give it a try and when I did it, I realised how it turned out well and I felt the whole joy and love for the craft.”

This positive experience led to more opportunities, as word of his talent spread through social media and word of mouth. James' creations are diverse and impressive, showcasing his skill and versatility. He has crafted a wide range of items, including landscaping, 3Ds, buildings, toys, cars and costumes. His creations cater to the various needs, from decorative pieces to functional items like swords, machetes and pitchforks.

A significant portion of James' projects come from schools, where teachers often request parents to create different items for school projects. His talent and craftsmanship have made him a go-to resource for such projects.

“I realised that this has now become the norm and something popular, where it's just projects coming in from different schools, colleges and other [institutions],” James added.“The easiest requests I make are puzzles and then the hardest things I make are mostly models, because I do a lot of 3D models, whether a housing scheme or a complex with a carwash.”

His work, which can take a few days up to two weeks to complete, reflects a dedication to detail and craftsmanship that has garnered praise and admiration from his community and beyond. His craft not only benefits students academically but also serves as a source of inspiration and motivation.

By working alongside children on their projects, James not only helps them achieve their academic goals, but also shows them the value of creativity and resourcefulness.

“It also shows kids that just in case you don't become a lawyer or a doctor you can become something great with your hands and with the talent that you are given.”

As James' reputation grows, so does his vision. He has plans to expand his business and could return to the hotel industry, albeit in a new eco-friendly capacity.

“I recently got an interview with a manager at the hotel for this same cardboard craft that I do. They mentioned that basically most of the hotels are going on something they call eco-friendly. So, they're using recycled items and that's where they want to turn. So, they want me, for example, to show clients how to make stuff from these used materials, and they're asking me to create stage props or any little thing that can come from the cardboard.”

James' wife, Ruchel, speaks fondly of her husband's creative journey, highlighting that his current endeavours are not surprising, given his lifelong knack for creativity and craftsmanship; and enthusiastically supports him, initially providing company during late-night work sessions and eventually assisting with painting to speed up their projects.

Husband and wife, Gawayne and Ruchel James, working together on an eco-friendly art project and involvement has not only streamlined their work but also brought her unexpected fulfilment. Witnessing the positive reactions from customers, especially children, has reinforced her belief in the educational value of their craft.

To connect with their work, the couple invites interested individuals to follow their journey on TikTok @the_cardboardmaster and on Instagram under the handle @d_cardboardmasterprojects.

Parent, Andre Whyte from Farm Town, shares his experience with the Cardboard Master's service, expressing admiration for James' creativity and talent. He knows him as a creative individual and trusted him to undertake a project for his daughter. The result was stunning, leading to Whyte's daughter receiving a high score for her schoolwork.

“I know he is going to go far with all of this because he has the talent. I believe in him. From day one he was good at drawing and painting. Parents are going to continue to be so proud of him for doing their children's art projects,” Whyte said.

James' story is not just about creating art from cardboard. It is also about creating opportunities and inspiring young minds.

The post Creating Art from Cardboard appeared first on Caribbean News Global .