Dominica Prime Minister Visits China

By Caribbean News Global

ROSEAU, Dominica – At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit will pay an official visit to China from March 23 to 29. This year marks the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Dominica, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peoples Republic of China, advised.

“China welcomes Prime Minister Skerrit to pay an official visit to China at this special time. During the visit, president Xi Jinping will meet with Prime Minister Skerrit. Premier Li Qiang will hold a welcome ceremony for and hold talks with Prime Minister Skerrit and they will jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

“Chairman Zhao Leji will meet with Prime Minister Skerrit and the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties and issues of common interest, and jointly chart the blueprint of future development of China-Dominica relationship,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

Dominica is an important nation in the Caribbean region and is also China's good friend and good partner in this region. Over the past two decades since our two countries established diplomatic ties, the relationship between China and Dominica has enjoyed steady growth and become a fine example of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefits, common development and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

“We believe that Prime Minister Skerrit's upcoming visit to China will further enhance our political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, cement traditional friendship and bring the China-Dominica relationship to a new level,” spokesperson Jian, noted.

The Belt and Road Initiative – Health Care and Agriculture

Prime Minister Skerrit in an interview with China's official state news agency, Xinhua in Roseau, Dominica, explained that the Belt and Road Initiative has opened up numerous opportunities in providing financing, providing technical support, material support to so many countries to help build economic independence and to advance the social development of our country.

“Under the Belt and Road Initiative, we have been able to see an expansion of the cooperation in agriculture from China which is aiding us in our food security,” Prime Minister Skerrit, added;“ ... is aiding us in increasing the contribution of agriculture to our gross domestic product and also the transfer of technology to our local farmers in order to advance the agricultural business and see a better return in their investments.”

There has been“a dramatic improvement in health care in Dominica as a result of the BRI. The advancements we made in health care with the construction of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital and the introduction of new technologies, equipment, and also the cooperation that we have in respect to the cardiology department that has been created with the direct support of China,” said Prime Minister Skerrit.

Agriculture and infrastructure

Dominica's economy has fully recovered, says IMF staff concluding statement 2024:

“The outlook remains positive, predicated on the full recovery of stayover arrivals, implementation of key investment plans, and prudent fiscal management. Growth is expected to average 41⁄2 percent during 2024-25, as stayover tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels, agriculture expansion initiatives take hold , and priority infrastructure projects further advance . Inflation is projected to converge to 2 percent consistent with trading partner dynamics.

The IMF report added, in part,“[...] The transition to geothermal production, the new airport and hotel projects to expand tourism capacity, and projects to bolster resilient infrastructure are expected to yield long-term growth dividends and reduce external imbalances.”

Dominica continues to build resilient infrastructure, including roads and bridges, water infrastructure, housing, emergency shelters, a new airport and a geothermal project that points to a development ethos, fiscal sustainability, and financial stability.

