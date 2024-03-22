J & K's Risky Routes: Nearly 2,000 Lives Lost On 3 Roads In 5 Years

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the roads leading in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal ranges have claimed at least 1986 lives in road accidents from 2019 to 2023.

According to the official figures, in Chenab Valley at least 113 persons lost their lives in accidents in 2019.

In 2020, the road accidents in the region claimed 64 lives followed by 91 deaths in 2021, at least 81 in 2022 and 114 persons lost their lives in 2023.

The official figures reveal that on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, at least 211 persons were killed in 2019 in roads accidents followed by 178 in 2020, at least 271 in 2021, over 261 in 2022 and 234 in 2023

Likewise, from the Pir Panjal range, at least 109 persons were killed in road accidents in the year 2019, at least 56 died in 2020, 65 were killed in 2021, 74 in 2022 and 64 in 2023.

On the roads of Chenab Valley, National Highway and Pir Panjal, a total number of 433 persons were killed in road accidents in 2019.

Similarly, in 2020 at least 298 persons were killed in road accidents in these areas.

The official figures also reveal that in 2021 at least 427 persons were killed in road accidents followed by 416 in 2022 and 412 in 2023.

According to the government report, there is a huge rise in road accidents in India that claim at least 19 lives per hour.



