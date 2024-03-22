(MENAFN- Baystreet) George Weston Limited

Stocks in Play

3/22/2024 - 11:05 AM EST - Loblaw Companies Limited : Has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Loblaw's common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading up $0.44 at $150.78.









