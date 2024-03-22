(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wall St. On Track for Winning Week Despite Negative Start to Friday

Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 22, 2024







Dow Slips After Nearing 40K AdvertismentStocks slipped on Friday, but the major averages headed for a winning week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average barreled toward its best week of the year.The 30-stock index slipped 186.83 points to 39,594.74.The S&P 500 index staggered 5.84 points to 5,235.69.The NASDAQ poked ahead 11.1 points to 16,412.94.FedEx rose more than 8% after posting adjusted earnings that beat analyst estimates, while Nike sank 8.2% on disappointing guidance and slowing China sales. Lululemon slid 18.6% on weak guidance and slowing growth in North America, and headed for its worst day since March 2020.All three major averages are tracking for healthy gains this week, with the S&P 500 on pace for a 2.3% pop and the NASDAQ rising 2.6%. The Dow is the outperformer of the three, up 2.3% and on pace for its best week since December.Prices for the 10-year Treasury were higher, lowering yields to 4.21% at Thursday's 4.27%.Oil prices lost 20 cents to $80.87 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $17.30 to $2,167.40.

