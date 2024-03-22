Dow Slips After Nearing 40K

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Wall St. On Track for Winning Week Despite Negative Start to Friday
Stocks slipped on Friday, but the major averages headed for a winning week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average barreled toward its best week of the year.
The 30-stock index slipped 186.83 points to 39,594.74.
The S&P 500 index staggered 5.84 points to 5,235.69.
The NASDAQ poked ahead 11.1 points to 16,412.94.
FedEx rose more than 8% after posting adjusted earnings that beat analyst estimates, while Nike sank 8.2% on disappointing guidance and slowing China sales. Lululemon slid 18.6% on weak guidance and slowing growth in North America, and headed for its worst day since March 2020.
All three major averages are tracking for healthy gains this week, with the S&P 500 on pace for a 2.3% pop and the NASDAQ rising 2.6%. The Dow is the outperformer of the three, up 2.3% and on pace for its best week since December.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury were higher, lowering yields to 4.21% at Thursday's 4.27%.
Oil prices lost 20 cents to $80.87 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sank $17.30 to $2,167.40.
