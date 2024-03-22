Khyber Medical University Takes Firm Action Against Harassment, Dismisses Officer

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Medical University in Peshawar has taken decisive action in response to a harassment incident, dismissing a grade 18 officer and demoting another staff member of grade 17.

Dr. Brekhna Jameel, Chairperson of the Harassment Cell at Khyber Medical University, disclosed that following a complaint from a female student, an investigation was initiated by the university administration. The committee, led by Dr. Brekhna Jameel, adhered to the policy outlined by the Higher Education Commission, ensuring a thorough investigation within a month.

Text messages and other evidence substantiated the student's claims, leading to the committee's recommendation for action by the regulations of the Higher Education Commission. Consequently, the grade 18 officer was dismissed from the position, while the grade 17 officer faced demotion and fines, among other penalties.

Dr. Brekhna Jameel emphasized that the university administration had meticulously followed due process, with ample opportunity given to the accused to present their case. Should the dismissed officer seek legal recourse, the university is prepared with evidence demonstrating the merit-based nature of the disciplinary action.

The Harassment Cell operates with transparency and fairness, adhering to the guidelines outlined in the Harassment Act 2010 and the regulations of the Higher Education Commission. Punishments for offenses range from suspension to dismissal, depending on the severity of the case, as detailed on the respective websites.

In alignment with the Higher Education Commission's policy, the university has implemented measures to prevent harassment on campus, including prohibitions on intimate relationships between staff and students. Awareness campaigns, including banners, have been rolled out across the campus to educate students and staff on the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment.

Dr. Brekhna Jameel emphasized that both students and staff members are subject to disciplinary action for misconduct, underscoring the university's commitment to upholding standards of conduct and fostering a conducive learning environment.