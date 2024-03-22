Global Natural Gas Investments To Reach Almost $9 Trillion By 2050

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum's (2050) forecast report
projects that global natural gas investments will total almost $9
trillion by 2050, with $8.2 trillion directed toward the upstream
sector and $0.74 trillion for the midstream sector, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Global natural gas production is expected to reach 5.3 trillion
cubic meters by 2050, up from the current 4 trillion cubic meters,
the report shows.
The realization of this target requires global natural gas
investments in the upstream and midstream sectors up to 2050. The
Asia-Pacific region and North America will lead these gas
investments, followed by Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin
America and Europe.
Asia Pacific to receive largest share of investments
According to GECF, the Asia Pacific region will receive the
largest portion of global natural gas investments in the upstream
sector up to 2050, totaling $2.1 trillion.
The report forecasts that China, Australia and Indonesia will
account for 80% of these investments in the region, with China
leading the way with $650 billion.
North America is expected to invest $1.6 trillion over the same
time period, with the majority of $677 billion to be invested in
North America during the same time period, followed by Canada with
$630 billion.
In Eurasia, $1.5 trillion is expected to be directed to
investments over the same period, 70% of which Russia will
make.
Africa is set to invest $1.1 trillion in gas production by 2050,
88% of which will be designated for Algeria, Egypt, Mozambique and
Nigeria.
In the Middle East, investments of $1.1 trillion over the same
period are anticipated, 87% of which will be targeted for Iran,
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Elsewhere, Latin America and Europe are expected to invest $455
billion and $330 billion, respectively.
$438B to be invested in global natural gas liquefaction
infrastructure
Of the $740 billion to be allocated to natural gas midstream
investments up to 2050, GECF estimates that $438 billion will be
directed to natural gas liquefaction, $230 billion to
regasification infrastructure and the remaining amount to
pipelines.
In the Asia Pacific region, the report says that $203 billion
will be invested up to 2050, with 73% to be allocated to liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and regasification.
In North America, $143 billion will be mainly allocated to LNG
infrastructure.
In Africa, $120 billion will be directed at natural gas
midstream infrastructure by 2050, the majority of which will be
invested in Mozambique, Tanzania, Mauritania, Nigeria and
Senegal.
In Eurasia, investments of $102 billion are anticipated for
midstream infrastructure. Russia's expansion of LNG infrastructure
and increased investments in pipelines will account for a
significant share of these investments.
In the Middle East, investments of $89 billion will be allocated
for LNG infrastructure expansion. Around $52 billion will be
allocated to midstream infrastructure in Europe, focusing on
regasification infrastructure, and up to $33 billion will be
allocated to mainly regasification infrastructure in Latin
America.
