China Under 'Unprecedented Pressure' From US, EU Over Russian Payments: Kremlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China is currently under“unprecedented pressure” from the US
and the European Union over its banks accepting payments from
Russian companies, the Kremlin said Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“Of course, unprecedented pressure from the United States and
the European Union on China continues, including in the context of
relations with us,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
in a press briefing in Moscow.
Peskov said that this creates“certain problems, but it will not
become an obstacle to the further development of trade and economic
relations” between Russia and China.
The spokesman further said that they have the necessary
potential to overcome these difficulties thanks to the high-level
ties between Moscow and Beijing, as well as the“special nature” of
their relationship.
Earlier, a report in Russia's Izvestia newspaper said that
payments in yuan from Russia have stopped going through several
Chinese banks due to tightening sanctions against Moscow.
Peskov also touched on the issue of the confiscation of Russian
assets in the West, saying that Moscow will use“all possible
judicial mechanisms” to respond.
“We will use all possible judicial mechanisms, those that are
available now and those that will become available in the future,”
he said.
Peskov further expressed that they will not mirror the steps
taken by the West but rather use other methods for“retaliatory”
action“to the extent that it corresponds to our interests.”
