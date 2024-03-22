Russia Supplying About 5 Mln Tons Of Grain To EU Annually

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is supplying almost five mln metric tons of grain per year to the European Union, which accounts for just about 1% of the EU's grain market, a high ranking EU official told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Overall, almost 5 mln metric tons of grain are coming from Russia, which accounts for about 1% of total grain in the EU market," the official said.

"Since production in Russia has increased strongly, they may redirect more grain to the EU. We see that destabilization may take place," the official added.