Russia Supplying About 5 Mln Tons Of Grain To EU Annually

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is supplying almost five mln metric tons of grain per
year to the European Union, which accounts for just about 1% of the
EU's grain market, a high ranking EU official told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Overall, almost 5 mln metric tons of grain are coming from
Russia, which accounts for about 1% of total grain in the EU
market," the official said.
"Since production in Russia has increased strongly, they may
redirect more grain to the EU. We see that destabilization may take
place," the official added.
