Bank Of Russia Retains Key Rate At 16% Per Annum

The Bank of Russia once again decided to maintain the key rate
at 16% per annum at its second meeting in 2024, the regulator said
in its press release, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"On 22 March 2024, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided
to keep the key rate at 16.00% per annum. Current inflationary
pressures are gradually easing but remain high. Domestic demand is
still outstripping the capabilities to expand the production of
goods and services. Labor market tightness has increased again. For
the moment, it is premature to judge the pace of future
disinflationary trends. The Bank of Russia's monetary policy is set
to solidify disinflation processes unfolding in the national
economy," the statement said.
The Bank of Russia noted that returning inflation to the target
level and its stabilization near 4% implies a long period of tight
monetary conditions in the economy. "The return of inflation to
target in 2024 and its further stabilization close to 4% assume
that tight monetary conditions will be maintained in the economy
for a long period. According to the Bank of Russia's forecast and
given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will decline to
4.0-4.5% in 2024 and will stabilize close to 4% further on," the
statement said.
According to the regulator's estimates, the annual inflation
rate remains at the level of February and amounted to 7.7%,
according to estimates as of March 18.
The Russian economy continued to grow actively in the Q1 of
2024, the regulator added. "High-frequency indicators show that the
Russian economy continues to grow rapidly in 2024 Q1. Consumer
activity remains high amid a significant increase in household
incomes and positive consumer sentiment. According to companies'
surveys, investment demand remains high. The Russian economy still
shows a significant upward deviation from a balanced growth path,"
the statement said.
Meanwhile, the effects of previous key rate increases on lending
dynamics will continue to grow in the coming months. "Since the
beginning of the year, corporate and mortgage lending have grown at
a slower pace. However, in the retail sector, unsecured consumer
lending has accelerated. Higher incomes allow households to
simultaneously increase savings and consumption. The effects of
prior key rate rises on lending are expected to strengthen in the
next few months. Bank lending conditions will additionally tighten
as a result of a number of macroprudential measures and the
rollback of most regulatory relaxations for banks," the statement
said.
At the same time, unemployment in Russia reached a historical
low. "Labor shortages come as the key constraint on the expansion
of output of goods and services. Concurrently, labor market
tightness has increased again. Unemployment has dropped to an
all-time low," the statement said.
The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will hold its next key
rate review meeting on April 26, 2024.
