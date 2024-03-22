Tourism Administration Promotes Georgia At International Media Marketplace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration promoted tourism attractions of the country at the International Media Marketplace held in Berlin earlier this month, the body said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The conference brought together international media, influencers and bloggers, with the Administration delegation holding about 80 meetings with outlets including Cycling Thread/National Geographic, Neus Deutschland, Ski Guide Austria and Frankfurter Rundschau.

The Marketplace featured 180 media companies and 98 international brands, the Administration added.