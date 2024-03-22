Tourism Administration Promotes Georgia At International Media Marketplace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration promoted tourism
attractions of the country at the International Media Marketplace
held in Berlin earlier this month, the body said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The conference brought together international media, influencers
and bloggers, with the Administration delegation holding about 80
meetings with outlets including Cycling Thread/National Geographic,
Neus Deutschland, Ski Guide Austria and Frankfurter Rundschau.
The Marketplace featured 180 media companies and 98
international brands, the Administration added.
