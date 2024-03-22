               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tourism Administration Promotes Georgia At International Media Marketplace


3/22/2024 3:09:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration promoted tourism attractions of the country at the International Media Marketplace held in Berlin earlier this month, the body said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The conference brought together international media, influencers and bloggers, with the Administration delegation holding about 80 meetings with outlets including Cycling Thread/National Geographic, Neus Deutschland, Ski Guide Austria and Frankfurter Rundschau.

The Marketplace featured 180 media companies and 98 international brands, the Administration added.

MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108011607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search