Georgian President Awards UFC Champion Ilia Topuria With Medal Of Honour

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, on Thursday
awarded Ilia Topuria, a mixed martial arts wrestler who last month
became the first athlete from the country to earn the title of the
UFC World Featherweight Champion, with the Medal of Honour state
prize, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The President's press service said Topuria, the winner of the
Ultimate Fighting Championship in the featherweight category, was
awarded for his“special personal contribution to the promotion of
mixed martial arts in the country and his successful sports
activities”.
Earlier the same day Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili made the formal
submission to the President to award Topuria with the state
prize.
The wrestler arrived in Georgia on Monday at the invitation of
Kobakhidze to watch the Euro 2024 qualifying match between Georgia
and Luxembourg from the stands at Dinamo Arena stadium in the city
and showcase his championship belt as part of his presence for the
football game later on Thursday.
The MMA wrestler last month knocked out his Australian rival
Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of the main event of UFC
298 to become the new Featherweight World Champion.
MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108011606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.