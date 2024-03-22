               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan Established Trade Relations With 151 Countries In 2 Months


3/22/2024 3:09:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of foreign trade turnover increased by $940.3 million, or 10.5%, compared to the corresponding period in 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, in January-February 2024, the foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan exceeded $9.9 billion.

In January-February 2024, Uzbekistan established trade relations with 151 countries of the world.

The most significant share of foreign trade turnover was with China (21.5%), Russia (17.8%), Kazakhstan (5.9%), Turkey (4.4%) and Korea (3.7%).

. Export – 3.6 billion.

. Imports-6.3 billion.

