Uzbekistan Established Trade Relations With 151 Countries In 2 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of foreign trade turnover increased by $940.3
million, or 10.5%, compared to the corresponding period in 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the Statistics Agency, in January-February 2024,
the foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan exceeded
$9.9 billion.
In January-February 2024, Uzbekistan established trade relations
with 151 countries of the world.
The most significant share of foreign trade turnover was with
China (21.5%), Russia (17.8%), Kazakhstan (5.9%), Turkey (4.4%) and
Korea (3.7%).
. Export – 3.6 billion.
. Imports-6.3 billion.
