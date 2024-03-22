               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan Significantly Increased Exports Of Fruits And Vegetables


3/22/2024 3:09:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over 2 months, 251.2 thousand tons worth $150 million were shipped for export. This is 1.9 times more than for the same period in 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, in January-February 2024, Uzbekistan exported 251.2 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables worth $150.1 million.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2023, this figure increased by 1.9 times or by 115.5 thousand tons.

Pakistan (26.6%), Russia (26.1%), Kazakhstan (9.1%) and China (9%) were the main export markets for horticultural products.

In January-February 2024, the share of exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to 4.1% of total exports.

