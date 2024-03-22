China Sees Robust Increase In New Foreign-Invested Firms

Some 7,160 new foreign-invested firms were set up across China
during the first two months of this year, marking a 34.9 percent
increase year on year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on
Friday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
"The robust growth of 34.9 percent is the highest in nearly five
years, showing that multinationals are still optimistic about the
development opportunities of the Chinese market," said an official
with the ministry.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Chinese mainland in
actual use stood at 215.09 billion yuan (about 30.29 billion U.S.
dollars) during the period, down 19.9 percent year on year.
"Despite a decline in FDI in the first two months, it is still
the third-highest level in nearly a decade," the official said.
FDI in the high-tech manufacturing sector jumped 10.1 percent
year on year to 28.27 billion yuan in the two months.
FDI from France, Spain and Australia increased by 585.8 percent,
399.3 percent and 144.5 percent, respectively.
"At present, China's favorable factors in attracting foreign
investment still outweigh the unfavorable ones, and the prospect of
investing in China remains bright," the official said.