Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Parliament Speakers Took Place In Geneva


3/22/2024 3:09:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A bilateral meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, took place on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized at the initiative and with the mediation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The meeting aimed to address avenues through which the parliaments of both nations can contribute to the ongoing peace process amidst the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties agreed to explore dialogue possibilities at the parliamentary level during the meeting, which was conducted in a constructive atmosphere.

MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108011599

