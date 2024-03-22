Council Of Europe Chief, Liechtenstein's Top Diplomat Visit Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović Burić and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler paid a working visit to the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform saw.

"Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović Burić and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler, who currently chairs the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, came to Kyiv region on a working visit. Lesia Karnaukh, Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, briefed the delegation on the situation in the region," the report reads.

Kyiv region's officials say foreign guests visited the town of Bucha, liberated from Russian occupation almost two years ago. The delegation saw the aftermath of hostilities the town had suffered, and heard about human rights violations, crimes and atrocities committed by the Russian military. They honored the memory of victims of Russian aggression outside the church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called.

Russia consolidates control of occupied Ukraine with“climate of fear” - UN monitors

The parties also discussed the possibility of developing regional cooperation between Kyiv region and communities in EU member states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 14, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popsoi paid a visit to Kyiv region.