Latest Russian Strike Kills Five, Leaves 26 Injured Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a massive Russian combined missile and drone attack in the early hours of Friday, five people were killed and another 26 were injured.

That's according to the National Police , Ukrinform reports.

As of 15:00, two people have been confirmed killed, eight injured, and one woman rescued from under the rubble in Khmelnytskyi region.

Three people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed in Zaporizhzhia region, where another 15 people were injured, including a policeman.

Two were injured in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and one in Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv saw a temporary blackout, and partial outage was reported in Khmelnytskyi.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a municipal hospital and hundreds of households were temporarily left without electricity supply.

Police have initiated criminal proceedings into the Russian war crimes under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 22, Russian invasion forces launched an unprecedented strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Consequences of the attack on Khmelnytskyi / Photo: Liliya Kotsyuk, Ukrinform

Attack on Zaporizhzhia / Photo: Dmytro Smolenko, Ukrinform

Attack on Dnipro / Photo: Mykola Myakshikov, Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 60 kamikaze drones and almost 90 missiles of various types.

Ukraine's defense forces intercepted 55 drones and 37 missiles.