No Electricity Deficit In Ukraine Grid As Power System Survives Russian Pummeling PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's energy system, which today suffered one of the largest missile and drone strike since the invasion, has withstood the blow as there is no capacity shortage in the grid and none is predicted.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who spoke at a government meeting on Friday, reports Ukrinform.

"For two days in a row, the Russian terrorist regime has launched massive missile strikes against our cities... Today's strikes primarily targeted our energy sector. It was one of the largest attacks on energy two years into the big war, and the most massive attack during this fall-winter period," the head of government said.

According to Shmyhal, about 20 substations and power plants, including Dnipro HPP, were affected. There have been issues with power supply in several regions as Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Poltava regions saw power outages.

Physical protection systems at energy facilities“performed effectively” on Friday -

"But the key thing now is that the energy system is intact and stable. Thanks to the additional protection of our energy facilities, we survived the strike. There is no capacity shortage and none is predicted currently," Shmyhal stressed.

According to the prime minister, the effort to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack is underway as repair crews are working non-stop to restore power supplies as soon as possible.

UN outraged by Russianon Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

"We will get power back in three stages. The first is restoring supplies to critical infrastructure. These are heat supplies, water supplies, and hospitals. The second stage is restoring supplies to households. The third stage is restoring supplies to the industry," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister added that it would take a day to bring the light back to households.

"We will restore everything gradually. Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy will provide all additional details," Shmyhal added.

The head of government also noted that citizens whose homes were affected as a result of massive attacks can take advantage of the government's "eRecovery" program.