Nine Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia Returned Home

Through Qatar's mediation, Ukrainian authorities managed to bring back to Ukraine another nine children abducted by the invasion forces.

That's according to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , Ukrinform reports.

Photo: Yermak, Telegram

"As part of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan approved by the President of Ukraine, our team, together with the Ombudsman's Office, has completed yet another task. Today we met five children who had been abducted by Russia: four of them are from orphanages (from 3 to 10 years old) and another 12-year-old girl," Yermak noted.

According to the head of the President's Office, four more children had previously returned from TOT and had already visited the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights, where they told law enforcers about the Russian crimes they had witnessed.

"Children were forced to attend Russian schools, where they were told that there is no such independent state as Ukraine," Yermak noted.

He expressed gratitude to the entire team as well as the State of Qatar for their mediation.

"The international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children is working. The President's task is to return all of them. We continue our work," Yermak emphasized.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported on Facebook that his Office helped reunite a Ukrainian mother with her 12-year-old daughter.

"Also, one of the girls with a disability could not receive full medical care, so now she will finally receive proper help in the Ukrainian-controlled territory," Lubinets noted, adding that each such return effort is worth making a movie about it.

"Ukraine is ready to bring everyone back and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, mental, and social assistance. Also, law enforcement will record all Russian crimes, of which our children have become witnesses or victims, so that the perpetrators and those who issued criminal orders are justly prosecuted," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 18, three more families with children arrived in the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily captured parts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.