Rutte: Large Batch Of Ammo To Be Delivered To Ukraine Soon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said that thanks to the initiative put forward by the Czech Republic, a large amount of ammunition will be sent to Ukraine in the near future.

Rutte wrote of this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"It was good to speak today with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the delivery of ammunition to Ukraine. Thanks to the initiative by the Czech Republic, a large amount of ammunition will be sent to Ukraine in the near future. In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue to do our utmost to support Ukraine, prioritising artillery and air defence," the posting reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Netherlands allocated more than EUR 100 million for Czechia's initiative for the rapid delivery of artillery rounds to Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian onslaught.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Prague had found nearly 800,000 artillery rounds in third countries, which EU members could procure for Ukraine. Several nations have already supported the initiative.

Photo: @MinPres