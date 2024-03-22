Ukraine's EU Accession Talks Expected To Launch In 1H 2024 - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is expected that in the first half of 2024, actual negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union should start.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, who spoke at a government meeting on Friday, reports Ukrinform.

"In the first half of this year, we should start actual negotiations on our accession (to the EU - ed.)," he said.

The head of government recalled that the negotiation framework is already in place as Ukraine is waiting for its approval by the EU Council in the near future.

Shmyhal emphasized that the negotiations will take place simultaneously with sectoral integration. According to him, one of the key issues for Ukraine today is continued trade liberalization with the EU.

"We have a provisional approval. We continue to defend the interests of Ukraine and our producers," the government head added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Council instructed the EU Council to quickly work out the framework for negotiations with Ukraine regarding accession, in order to start the negotiation process even before the end of the term of the Belgian presidency of the European Union.

If the first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU is held during Belgian presidency, this means that the negotiations will be launched before the end of June, when the rotating presidency of Belgium completes. From July 1, the EU presidency passes on to Hungary.

The upcoming elections to the European Parliament will be held June 6-9, 2024.

