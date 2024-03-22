President Zelensky Meets With Denmark's Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

That's according to the President's press service

Welcoming the minister in Kyiv, the Head of State thanked him and his team for the visit and constant support of Ukraine on the part of Denmark.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Danish people who have been with us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Thank you for all the defense assistance packages from your government, they are very important to us," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The president noted the recent visit of Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen to Lviv where a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support was signed. The head of state expressed confidence that the implementation of the said deal would not only strengthen the Ukrainian Army, but also help the country's economy recover.

The interlocutors condemned Russia's recent massive missile attacks on Ukrainian territory and emphasized the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The parties discussed preparations for the Danish-Ukrainian defense industry conference and the prospects for establishing direct interaction between the defense companies of the two countries and joint weapons production.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the artillery and aviation coalitions and training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft, which Denmark and other partners are preparing to provide to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen spoke at the 16th Kyiv Security Forum, saying Ukraine should receive help today because in two to three years it will be“too late”.