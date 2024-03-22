EU To Never Recognize Elections In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine EU Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of the EU member states, who met in Brussels for the European Council, separately emphasized in their final document they would never recognize the results of the so-called "elections" Russian invaders held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and would join forces with international partners for holding Russia and its political leadership accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reports, this is stated in the conclusions of the European Council, published on the EuCo website after a two-day summit.

“The European Council strongly condemns Russia's continuous human rights violations in the occupied Ukrainian territories, including the deportation of children. It firmly rejects and will never recognise the illegal so-called 'elections' organised by Russia in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories of Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, nor their results,” the document says.

As noted, Russia and its leadership should bear full responsibility for launching a war of aggression against Ukraine, and for other most serious crimes, in accordance with international law, as well as for the massive damage caused to Ukraine.

"The European Council supports ongoing efforts, including in the Core Group, to establish a tribunal for the prosecution of the crime of aggression against Ukraine that would enjoy the broadest cross-regional support and legitimacy, and a future compensation mechanism," the final document of the European Council emphasizes.

As reported earlier, a two-day meeting of the European Council took place in Brussels on March 21-22, during which the leaders of the EU member states discussed the issue of an urgent increase in military aid to Ukraine, enhancing the potential of the European defense industry, strengthening the defense capabilities and economic stability of the European Union itself.