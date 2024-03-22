Russian Ballistic Missile Hits Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa Friday afternoon. A fire broke out at the impact site.

That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues active unmanned reconnaissance from the sea and has again employed ballistic missiles against Odesa. From the temporarily occupied Crimea, an Iskander-M was launched, presumably in an attempt to destroy the region's infrastructure," the report reads.

According to the military, the shooting took place in Odesa district. The fire that broke out before being quickly put out.

There was no confirmed information on casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, March 22, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine, firing off over 150 missiles and attack drones.

A number of energy facilities in several regions came under attack. The Odesa district switched to emergency power outages.