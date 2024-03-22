Ukraine, Poland To Present Joint Position On Unblocking Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine-Poland intergovernmental meeting will take place on March 28, where the parties will present a joint position on unblocking the border from farmers' protests.

That's according to Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhii Derkach, who spoke in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

"On March 28, we will have an intergovernmental meeting where we will announce our position, the Polish side is preparing its position, and together we are drafting joint agreements. And based on the outcome of the meeting, the Polish side assumes this will allow the border to be unblocked," Derkach said.

At the same time, he emphasized that there are currently no specific deadlines for the effort.

"There is no talk of a specific date yet. We have already unblocked two checkpoints thanks to the agreements we reached with the Polish side. Our colleagues from the government were recently in Poland, where they met with the ambassador and minister of agriculture. On March 28, we will present a joint position of Ukraine and Poland regarding the solution to the situation at the border," the deputy minister added.

As reported earlier, the blocking of roads near the Polish-Ukrainian border led to the loss of UAH 7.7 billion in customs payments in February alone.