NORD At Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 In Frankfurt To Present Its Airport Logistics Solutions.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has specially optimised a product series from the LogiDrive solutions space for the requirements of airport logistics. The specialist will present its drives at the leading trade fair for the airport and air transport industry from 16 to 18 April 2024.



The three different versions of the LogiDrive drive solution convince with their low weight and compact installation space.



Luggage items of different weights often have to be transported over long distances: This places very special demands on the drive technology. NORD has specially optimised a product series from its LogiDrive solution space for applications such as tray, belt or roller conveyors. The three system solutions are all lightweight and feature compact installation space, but also provide different advantages:



LogiDrive Basic

o Consists of an IE3 asynchronous motor, the decentralised NORDAC ON frequency inverter and a gear unit from the NORD portfolio

o Convinces with low investment costs and a wide adjustment range

LogiDrive Advanced

o Consists of an IE5+ synchronous motor, the decentralised NORDAC ON+ frequency inverter and a gear unit from the NORD portfolio

o Operates with high energy efficiency, saves CO2 emissions and also allows for a variant reduction

LogiDrive Advanced with DuoDrive

o Consists of the DuoDrive geared motor and the decentralised NORDAC ON+ frequency inverter

o Provides the advantages of the LogiDrive Advanced plus low maintenance effort



LogiDrive Advanced and LogiDrive Advanced with DuoDrive are especially advantageous in large conveyor systems with numerous drive units. The particularly efficient drive solutions enable enormous savings in terms of energy costs and therefore also CO2 emissions. The reduction of various drive variants in a large system also reduces costs. A variant reduction minimises administrative costs and streamlines production, logistics, storage and service processes.



Furthermore, NORD supports its customers in finding the most energy-efficient drive solution for their individual application. The NORD ECO service checks installed drives with regard to energy efficiency, dimensioning and number of variants. Based on this analysis, customers receive an energy efficiency concept that is entirely tailored to the requirements of the respective application.



NORD DRIVESYSTEMS will present its drive solutions for airport logistics from 16 to 18 April 2024 at Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt. You will find the company at Stand D300.



About NORD DRIVESYSTEMS

With approx. 4,700 employees today, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has developed, produced and sold drive technology since 1965, and is one of the leading global full-service providers in the industry. In addition to standard drives, NORD delivers application-specific concepts and solutions for special requirements such as energy-saving drives or explosion-protected systems. In the 2021 financial year, annual sales amounted to 870 million Euros. NORD has 48 subsidiaries in 36 countries and further sales partners in more than 50 countries. They provide technical support, local stocks, assembly centres and customer service. NORD develops and produces a wide range of drive solutions for more than 100 industries, gear units for torques from 10 Nm up to over 282 kNm, supplies electric motors in the power range of 0.12 kW to 1,000 kW, and supplies the required power electronics with frequency inverters of up to 160 kW. Inverter solutions are available for conventional control cabinet installations as well as for decentralised, fully integrated drive units.









