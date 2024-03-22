Russia, China Veto US UNSC Resolution Condemning Hamas, Linking Ceasefire To Hostage Release

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 22 (KUNA) -- Russia and China on Friday vetoed a US authored draft UN Security Council resolution condemning Hamas and linking the call for a ceasefire to "the release of all remaining hostages".

Eleven members were in favor of the draft, while three others - Algeria, China, Russia - were against, and one abstention -Guyana.

The US draft text "determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides", and towards that end "unequivocally supports" ongoing diplomatic efforts "to secure such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages".

It condemns "all acts of terrorism, including the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023". It also "condemns calls by government ministers for the resettlement of Gaza", an apparent reference to recent statements by some Israeli officials. The draft resolution underlines the need for measures to reduce civilian harm from "ongoing and future operations", which raised some members concerns that it may entail the council's approval of a ground offensive on Rafah.

It calls for complying of all parties with their commitments under international law, stressing also the need of expanding the flow of humanitarian aid in the whole Gaza Strip and rejecting forced displacement of Gazans.

The resolution backs making use of the change created by any ceasefire to intensify diplomatic efforts and others aiming to create conditions to halt sustainably fighting and prevail a sustainable peace in line with Resolution 2720.

It rejects measures aiming to minimize the land of Gaza, condemning calls of ministers to resettle in Gaza.

China's Ambassador Zhang Jun said that the most urgent action the Council should take is calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, in line with the wishes of the UN General Assembly and the UN Secretary-General.

With a view to safeguarding the UN Charter and the "dignity" of the Council, together with the view of Arab States, China therefore voted against the US draft.

Algeria's Ambassador Amar Bendjama said that had the Council passed its resolution of late February, thousands of innocent lives could have been saved.

He said since the US circulated its draft over a month ago, Algeria had proposed reasonable edits to achieve a "more balanced and acceptable text". He acknowledged that some of their proposals had been included but "core concerns remained unaddressed." Algeria has emphasized the urgency of an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life but regrettably the draft fell short and his country had therefore voted against it.

The immense suffering endured by the Palestinian people over five months, has resulted in the tragic loss of life of more than 32,000 people in Gaza. More than 74,000 have been injured, with 12,000 suffering permanent disabilities.

These figures represent lives, dreams and "hopes that have been destroyed", he said, stressing that the US text made no mention of Israel's responsibility for their deaths.

The Arab and Islamic world needs acknowledgement that Israel will be held accountable, he said.

Emphasizing "measures" to reduce civilian harm and talk of "operations" implies a license for continuing bloodshed for Israel. The operation in Rafah would have devastating consequences if it goes ahead, he added.

Guyana abstained because the resolution did not call for an immediate ceasefire, said their Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.

Given the appalling toll of death and injuries and destruction of Gaza "this man-made disaster cannot be halted without an immediate ceasefire, and it's this Council's responsibility to unequivocally demand one, even as it acknowledges the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States." She said a ceasefire should not be linked to the taking of hostages.

Before the vote, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the US had promised an agreement to end the fighting time and time again.

Now, the US has finally recognized the need for a ceasefire, when more than 30,000 Gazans have already died.

He said the US was trying to "sell a product" to the Council by using the word imperative in its resolution.

"This is not enough" and the Council must "demand a ceasefire", he declared.

He said there was no call for a ceasefire in the text, accusing US leadership of "deliberately misleading the international community." The draft is just playing to US voters, he said, "to throw them a bone" with a false ceasefire call.

The UNSC convened for the ninth time to vote a draft on escalation in Gaza since October 7, and the Council adopted two resolutions: 2712 and 2720 regarding situations in the Strip. (end) hm

