Kuwait Strongly Condemns Kandahar Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 22 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saturday the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack in Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, which caused the injury and death of a number of innocent civilians.

In a press statement, the ministry affirmed Kuwait's principled and firm stance, rejecting all forms of terrorism and its causes.

It extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the Afghan people and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)

