IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Win Opener To Maintain Dominance Over Royal Challengers Bangalore


3/22/2024 3:01:01 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 10:37 PM

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings extended their home-ground dominance over Royal Challengers Bangalore with an emphatic six-wicket victory in the IPL 2024 season opener on Friday.

Chasing a record sixth IPL title, and a first, under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Super Kings restricted the visitors to a total of 173 for six in two overs and then chased down the total for the loss of four wickets, with eight deliveries to spare.

The last time Chennai lost to Bengaluru was in 2008 and has now improved to 8-1 in overall meetings over RCB.

Brief scores

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 173 for 6 in 20 overs

Chennai Super Kings:1 76 for wickets in 18.4 overs

Result - Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets

More to follow ...

