IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Win Opener To Maintain Dominance Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 10:37 PM
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings extended their home-ground dominance over Royal Challengers Bangalore with an emphatic six-wicket victory in the IPL 2024 season opener on Friday.
Chasing a record sixth IPL title, and a first, under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Super Kings restricted the visitors to a total of 173 for six in two overs and then chased down the total for the loss of four wickets, with eight deliveries to spare.
The last time Chennai lost to Bengaluru was in 2008 and has now improved to 8-1 in overall meetings over RCB.
Brief scores
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 173 for 6 in 20 overs
Chennai Super Kings:1 76 for wickets in 18.4 overs
Result - Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets
More to follow ...
MENAFN22032024000049011007ID1108011554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.