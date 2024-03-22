Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,070 Wounded 74,298

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Friday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip has risen to 32,070 martyrs, with 74,298 others injured, the majority of whom are women and children.

In a statement, the ministry stated that Israeli forces committed 9 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 82 people and the injury of 110 others. It noted that some of the martyrs are still under the rubble and in the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

Today marks the 168th day of the unprecedented Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has led to the destruction of hundreds of thousands of residential units and the displacement of nearly 1.5 million people from their areas and they are now living in difficult conditions without water or electricity, as Israeli forces prevent aid from reaching them.

A woman reacts upon seeing the corpses of relatives killed in Israeli bombardment in Al-Zahra in the central Gaza Strip, on March 21, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

UNSC fails to pass resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read Also